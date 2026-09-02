Galatasaray Complete Loan Move for Towering RB Leipzig Defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Galatasaray have officially completed the signing of 21-year-old French center-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The 1.96-meter (6ft 5in) defender arrived in Istanbul to undergo medical examinations before finalizing contract details with the reigning Trendyol Süper Lig champions.

Strengthening the Backline for Champions League Duty

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has prioritized adding physical power and left-footed defensive flexibility as the Lions prepare for a demanding dual campaign in the Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League.

Bitshiabu, a graduate of the prestigious Paris Saint-Germain academy, made his professional breakthrough in Ligue 1 before transferring to RB Leipzig in 2023.

Known for his aerial dominance, tactical versatility, and ability to operate both as a central defender and left-back, Bitshiabu provides crucial depth alongside Galatasaray’s established backline.

Busy Transfer Window Ends with Defensive Boost

The acquisition of Bitshiabu represents another key piece in Galatasaray’s ambitious transfer window strategy, following high-profile arrivals across the squad.

The French youth international is expected to join first-team training immediately at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities as Galatasaray prepare for their upcoming league fixtures.