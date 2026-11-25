Galatasaray striker Deniz Gül has undergone surgery on a fractured nose and facial laceration sustained while scoring Tuesday night’s winning goal against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League, the Turkish club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Türkiye international forward came off the bench in the 62nd minute at RAMS Park and headed home the decisive 77th-minute goal to hand Okan Buruk’s side a 1-0 victory—their third consecutive win in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

Gül took a boot to the face from Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson in the process of converting from close range,receiving stitches and bandaging on the pitch before completing the final 13 minutes plus stoppage time.

In an official medical bulletin released on Wednesday afternoon, Galatasaray confirmed that the striker underwent a joint procedure at the club’s sponsor hospital in Istanbul.

“Our player Deniz Gül, who suffered an extensive skin laceration on his nose accompanied by a fracture due to a blow to the face during last night’s Champions League match against Aston Villa, underwent an operation today at our sponsor hospital Acıbadem Maslak with the participation of plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat specialists,” the club statement read.

“Our medical team will monitor our player’s condition on a daily basis, and we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Galatasaray did not specify an exact recovery timeline, though Turkish media reports indicate Gül could still be cleared to feature with a protective facial mask when the Süper Lig leaders travel across the city to face Beşiktaş in Monday’s Istanbul derby at Tüpraş Stadium.

Buruk praised Gül’s commitment immediately after Tuesday’s final whistle, noting that the forward had played through significant discomfort to help Galatasaray secure all three points and move onto nine points from five European fixtures.