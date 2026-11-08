Galatasaray Confirm High-Grade Hamstring Injury for Rafael Leão

Galatasaray have released an official medical update regarding star winger Rafael Leão,confirming that the Portuguese international suffered a high-grade muscle strain during their Süper Lig Week 11 match against Amed SK.

The 27-year-old forward was forced off early in the contest, prompting immediate diagnostic imaging at the club’s sponsor hospital, Maslak Acıbadem.

Medical Breakdown & Treatment Plan

Official Diagnosis: Scans revealed an advanced-stage hamstring strain alongside internal hemorrhage within the upper right muscle group.

Immediate Intervention: Medical staff have initiated rehabilitation treatment, with the player expected to undergo structured recovery and therapy over the coming weeks.

Match Context: Leão pulled up midway through Galatasaray’s league fixture against Amed SK, signaling to the bench before being substituted.

Official Club Statement & Key Details