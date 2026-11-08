Galatasaray Confirm High-Grade Hamstring Injury for Rafael Leão

By
Emre Sarigul
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A Galatasaray flag - Source: Pixabay

Galatasaray have released an official medical update regarding star winger Rafael Leão,confirming that the Portuguese international suffered a high-grade muscle strain during their Süper Lig Week 11 match against Amed SK.

The 27-year-old forward was forced off early in the contest, prompting immediate diagnostic imaging at the club’s sponsor hospital, Maslak Acıbadem.

Medical Breakdown & Treatment Plan

  • Official Diagnosis: Scans revealed an advanced-stage hamstring strain alongside internal hemorrhage within the upper right muscle group.

  • Immediate Intervention: Medical staff have initiated rehabilitation treatment, with the player expected to undergo structured recovery and therapy over the coming weeks.

  • Match Context: Leão pulled up midway through Galatasaray’s league fixture against Amed SK, signaling to the bench before being substituted.

Official Club Statement & Key Details

Metric / Detail Official Information
Player Rafael Leão
Match Amed SK vs. Galatasaray (Süper Lig Week 11)
Medical Facility Maslak Acıbadem Hospital
Injury Location Right upper hamstring muscle group
Severity Level Advanced strain with internal bleeding (hemorrhage)
Status Treatment & rehabilitation underway