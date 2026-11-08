Galatasaray Confirm High-Grade Hamstring Injury for Rafael Leão

Galatasaray have released an official medical update regarding star winger Rafael Leão,confirming that the Portuguese international suffered a high-grade muscle strain during their Süper Lig Week 11 match against Amed SK.
The 27-year-old forward was forced off early in the contest, prompting immediate diagnostic imaging at the club’s sponsor hospital, Maslak Acıbadem.
Medical Breakdown & Treatment Plan
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Official Diagnosis: Scans revealed an advanced-stage hamstring strain alongside internal hemorrhage within the upper right muscle group.
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Immediate Intervention: Medical staff have initiated rehabilitation treatment, with the player expected to undergo structured recovery and therapy over the coming weeks.
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Match Context: Leão pulled up midway through Galatasaray’s league fixture against Amed SK, signaling to the bench before being substituted.