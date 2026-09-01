Galatasaray Confirm Transfer Negotiations for Porto Striker Deniz Gül as He Arrives in Istanbul

Galatasaray have formally submitted a public disclosure notification (KAP) to confirm the start of official negotiations to sign Turkish international forward Deniz Gül from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 22-year-old striker has arrived in Istanbul to complete the final formalities of his transfer. Gül will undergo comprehensive medical testing before placing pen to paper on his contract with the reigning Süper Lig champions.

KAP Disclosure Confirmation

In an official statement delivered to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the Istanbul club confirmed the ongoing procedures:

“Official negotiations have begun with football player Deniz Gül and his club FC Porto regarding the transfer of the professional footballer.”

Reinforcing the Frontline

The 1.92m forward, who earned international call-ups with Türkiye, arrives to provide necessary central attacking options for Galatasaray following the departure of Mauro Icardi.

Having featured across league and cup competitions during his tenure in Portugal, Gül’s status as a domestic player offers important squad eligibility advantages for manager Okan Buruk as Galatasaray balance their Süper Lig title defence with European commitments.