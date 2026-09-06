Galatasaray Confirm Victor Osimhen Sidelined for Three Weeks Following MRI Scans

Galatasaray have released an official medical update confirming that star striker Victor Osimhen faces approximately three weeks on the sidelines due to a groin injury sustained during Friday’s 3–2 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international opened the scoring before being forced off in the 33rd minute. MRI examinations completed in Istanbul revealed moderate strain and tendon irritation in his groin area.

Key Matches Osimhen Will Miss

Medical staff have ruled out taking any injection risks with the player’s recovery. Medical experts consulted on the injury emphasized that painkiller injections are inappropriate for groin tendon issues, as playing through the discomfort risks causing long-term structural damage.

As a result, Osimhen is set to miss three crucial upcoming fixtures:

UEFA Champions League: Opening main phase fixture against Sporting CP .

Trendyol Süper Lig: Matchday 5 against Kocaelispor .

Trendyol Süper Lig: Blockbuster showdown away to Trabzonspor.

Lemina Also Sidelined in Double Blow for Okan Buruk

The medical update confirmed additional injury setbacks for Okan Buruk’s squad. Midfielder Mario Lemina, who was substituted at halftime during the same match, has been diagnosed with a muscle tear that will keep him out for 2–3 weeks.

With Osimhen unavailable until late September, Galatasaray will turn to recent €10 million acquisition Deniz Gül and Turkish international winger Barış Alper Yılmaz to spearhead the attack in Europe and domestic competition.