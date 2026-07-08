Galatasaray consider ambitious approach for Man United captain Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray are formulating an ambitious summer transfer strategy centered on a potential move for the Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, as the Turkish Süper Lig champions look to bolster their squad for the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

According to reports in the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the Istanbul club’s executive board, led by president Dursun Özbek, have identified the 31-year-old Portuguese international as their primary target to fill the attacking midfield role. The pursuit follows Galatasaray’s securing of a fourth consecutive domestic league title. Manager Okan Buruk has prioritized the recruitment of an elite playmaker to elevate the side’s technical quality in European competition.

Financial parameters

Galatasaray are reportedly willing to commit significant financial resources to test Manchester United’s resolve, though substantial market hurdles remain. The proposed framework of the deal includes:

Transfer fee: The Turkish club is understood to be structuring an initial offer valued between €30m (£25.3m) and €35m (£29.5m). Alternate reports suggest internal valuations could reach up to €60m (£50.6m) depending on the scale of club-backed funding.

Personal terms: To attract the midfielder to Istanbul, Galatasaray are prepared to offer a highly lucrative net annual salary package starting at €10m (£8.4m), with the potential to reach €15m (£12.6m) through structured commercial add-ons.

Significant obstacles

Despite the financial packages being prepared in Istanbul, any potential transfer faces steep resistance from both Old Trafford and the player himself. Fernandes remains a pivotal figure for Manchester United under manager Michael Carrick and has given no public or private indication of a desire to leave English football.

The midfielder, who recently featured for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup knockout stages, is contracted to the Premier League side until June 2028. Having rejected multiple lucrative approaches from the Saudi Pro League over the past year, Fernandes is understood to be focused on leading Manchester United into their upcoming Champions League campaign.

While Galatasaray officials intend to formalize their interest in the coming weeks, Manchester United hold a firm stance on their club captain and are highly unlikely to entertain bids that undervalue their talismanic playmaker.