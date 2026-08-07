Galatasaray Consider Move for Arsenal Winger Gabriel Martinelli

Galatasaray have expanded their summer target list by adding Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli to their radar as potential left-wing options are explored, according to reporting from Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international has been identified by the Süper Lig champions as a major alternative if negotiations for AC Milan star Rafael Leão fail to progress.

Transfer Dynamics & Arsenal Stance

While Galatasaray’s recruitment team has listed Martinelli among their top targets, a potential deal faces several structural hurdles:

Contingency Target: Martinelli is viewed primarily as a backup option if Galatasaray cannot reach a full agreement for AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

No Official Bid Yet: Arsenal have not received a formal proposal, and the Gunners remain under no immediate financial pressure to sell.

Prerequisite Replacement: Manager Mikel Arteta would require a top-tier replacement to be lined up before considering any departure on the left flank.

Key Player Profile

Parameter Details Player Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 Age 25 Current Club Arsenal FC Interested Club Galatasaray SK Primary Role Left Winger / Forward Contract Status Long-Term Contract at Emirates Stadium

Squad Reshaping at the Emirates

Arsenal’s left side has undergone significant movement during the current window. Following the arrival of Christos Tzolis, Arteta continues to evaluate attacking combinations.

Unless Arsenal secure a high-profile attacking addition to cover his position, Martinelli is expected to remain a vital asset for the Gunners as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign.