Galatasaray Contact Rangers Striker’s Agent Over Summer Transfer

Galatasaray have contacted the agent of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos over a potential summer transfer according to Takvim.

Morelos, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to other clubs.

Unless Rangers agree a last minute contract extension the Colombia international looks set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Morelos has reportedly asked fellow Colombian players playing in Turkey for references regarding playing in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray are hoping to sign him as a marquee signing to help them challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title next season and compete in the Champions League.

The Yellow-Reds are on the verge of lifting the Super Lig title and qualifying for the Champions League.

The Lions are expected to announce an official offer for Morelos in the next few days.

Morelos has scored 12 goals and provided six assits in 45 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season.

The forward has spent six seasons at Rangers scoring a total of 124 goals and providing 58 assists in 269 games.