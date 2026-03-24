Galatasaray Dealt Major Blow as Victor Osimhen Undergoes Arm Surgery

Galatasaray’s title ambitions have been hit by a significant setback following the news that star striker Victor Osimhen has been forced to undergo surgery for a fractured arm.

The Istanbul giants confirmed the medical procedure in a formal update, stating: “Our player Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his arm. Further medical updates and recovery timelines will be shared through our official communication channels in due course.”

A Massive Void for Okan Buruk

The timing of the injury is a “nightmare scenario” for manager Okan Buruk. The Nigerian international has been the undisputed focal point of the Lions’ attack this season, delivering a staggering 19 goals and seven assists in just 29 appearances.

Osimhen’s elite finishing and physical presence have been the driving force behind Galatasaray’s pursuit of a domestic double. Following their exit from the Champions League earlier this spring, the club had pivoted all focus toward securing both the Süper Lig trophy and the Turkish Cup—a mission that now looks significantly more challenging without their leading marksman.

The Road to Recovery

While the club has yet to release a specific return date, fractures of this nature typically require a multi-week rehabilitation period. Buruk will now be forced to reshuffle his frontline, potentially leaning more heavily on the likes of Michy Batshuayi or Mauro Icardi to maintain the team’s scoring momentum during a crucial stretch of the season.