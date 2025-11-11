Galatasaray Defender Catches Eye of Chelsea

Galatasaray’s dominant 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League has not only propelled the Turkish giants up the European rankings but has also intensified the scouting focus on their star players.

While European scouts initially arrived to track prolific striker Victor Osimhen, a defensive powerhouse has unexpectedly moved into their crosshairs: Wilfried Singo.

Osimhen, who cemented his status as the competition’s leading goalscorer with a spectacular hat-trick against Ajax, remains the primary target.

The Nigerian, whose transfer fee was set at a hefty €75 million at the start of the season, continues to be closely followed, particularly by Chelsea.

Liverpool, United, and Arsenal Queue Up for Singo

However, the impressive performance in Amsterdam brought Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo into sharp relief for several Premier League heavyweights.

According to reports in Sabah [via Fanatik], Singo’s commanding display particularly affected Premier League clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal now deciding to closely monitor the 24-year-old.

The defender will now be under rigorous scrutiny from scouts in Galatasaray’s upcoming European fixtures against Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco.

Singo, who made the switch from Monaco for a substantial €30.77 million during the summer transfer window, has quickly become an indispensable part of Galatasaray’s backline.

Despite only making the move recently, the Ivorian has already featured in nine matches this season, contributing one assist and demonstrating the defensive stability that has characterized Galatasaray’s recent three-match winning streak in the Champions League.

If Osimhen is the flash of light up front, Singo is quickly becoming the rock at the back that Premier League clubs—who rarely miss a defensive talent—are keen to acquire.