Galatasaray Deploy Strategic Sell-On Offer to Unlock Can Uzun Transfer

Galatasaray have intensified their efforts to secure Eintracht Frankfurt’s Turkish international playmaker Can Uzun, introducing a substantial future sell-on percentage into negotiations to bridge the valuation gap with the Bundesliga outfit according to Daily Sabah.

Creative Structure to Meet Frankfurt’s Demands

The Istanbul giants have identified the 20-year-old attacking midfielder as a primary target to bolster their creative options ahead of the upcoming domestic and European campaigns. However, with Frankfurt holding a firm stance on their valuation for the highly-rated youngster, Galatasaray leadership has adapted its financial strategy.

To make the proposal appealing without breaching internal budget structures, Galatasaray’s board has structured a package that includes a modest upfront transfer fee accompanied by a lucrative sell-on clause—potentially granting the German side up to 20-25% of any future transfer fee should Uzun move to a top European club down the line.

Player Ambition and Squad Integration

Uzun, who made his international breakthrough with the Turkish national team, is reportedly open to the prospect of playing in Istanbul, where guaranteed starting minutes and UEFA Champions League exposure await.