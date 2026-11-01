Galatasaray Dig In Over Victor Osimhen as Manchester United Launch Mid-Season Enquiry

Galatasaray have taken a firm stance regarding the future of Victor Osimhen, with the Turkish champions prepared to reject all mid-season approaches following an initial enquiry from Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

United have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old Nigerian international as the United leadership search for an elite, No. 9 to lead their attack.

The Premier League side are assessing potential mid-season moves, with valuations for the striker reported between £80 million and £100 million (€95m–€118m).

However, the Galatasaray hierarchy have no intention of sanctioning a departure mid-way through the campaign. Dursun Özbek’s administration and head coach Okan Buruk view Osimhen as an indispensable pillar of their domestic title defense and European ambitions, firmly closing the door on any potential winter transfer.

The Lions are currently involved in the Süper Lig title race and competing in the Champions League and the Turkish giants feel they would be unable to replace a player of Osimhen’s calibre in January.

The Istanbul giants will summarily turn down any formal bids that arrive in January, maintaining that they will only entertain offers and open negotiations at the conclusion of the 2026–27 season.

Osimhen, who completed a high-profile move to Rams Park, has continued his elite scoring form in Turkey, registering nine goals in eight Süper Lig appearances this term to keep Galatasaray firmly atop the league standings.