Galatasaray Director Made ‘Good Offer’ For Liverpool Midfielder, Talks Held

Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has held talks with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara about a potential move to the Turkish club according to Milliyet.

Timur is said to have made a “very good offer” to Thiago, who is reportedly open to the idea of a move to Galatasaray. However, Liverpool have not yet responded to the offer.

Thiago returned to pre-season training with Liverpool on Saturday, but it is unclear whether he will be part of the squad for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months, and Galatasaray could be a potential destination.

The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, and Thiago would be a major coup.

The Spain international is a talented midfielder who has won numerous trophies at club and international level. He would add experience and quality to Galatasaray’s midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Thiago will leave Liverpool this summer, but Galatasaray are certainly interested in signing him.

Galatasaray would be able to offer Thiago a lucrative contract and Champions League football next season.