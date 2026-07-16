Galatasaray Disclose Financial Details For Burnley Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu Transfer Package

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have officially finalized their first marquee signing of the summer transfer window, completing a highly structured loan-to-buy deal for Burnley’s powerhouse midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

The Istanbul giants formally notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that an agreement was reached with both the player and English side Burnley regarding a temporary transfer until the conclusion of the 2026–27 campaign.

Breaking Down the €30 Million Terms

The reigning Turkish champions put together a substantial total package valued at €30 million to secure the French Under-21 international. Galatasaray will shell out an initial loan fee of approximately €3.55 million to the English club.

The contract contains a permanent purchase option of €26.6 million that automatically converts into a mandatory obligation to buy next summer if Ugochukwu satisfies specific performance thresholds and appearance counts. Upon final sign-off, the deal will stand as one of the four most expensive transfer operations in Galatasaray’s historic timeline. On personal terms, Ugochukwu is locked into a net guaranteed salary of €2.65 million per season.

Anchoring the Champions’ Midfield

Manager Okan Buruk reportedly identified the 1.90m-tall midfield anchor as his absolute priority target to add elite physical presence, defensive durability, and positional awareness to the center of the pitch.

Ugochukwu, a renowned graduate of the Rennes youth academy who previously commanded a high-profile move to Chelsea, was highly eager to test himself in the UEFA Champions League and join forces with stars like Victor Osimhen. Furthermore, the 22-year-old fits perfectly under the Turkish Football Federation’s adjusted Under-23 foreign player regulations, granting the club exceptional squad registration flexibility across domestic league matchday sheets.

Immediate Impact Expected

Ugochukwu arrived safely via private jet at the Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal where he was received by board official Abdullah Kavukcu alongside a roaring, scarf-waving crowd of yellow-and-red fans.

“When I was younger, I always dreamed of playing for massive clubs,” Ugochukwu told reporters upon arrival. “Now, I have joined a giant club like Galatasaray. I am incredibly happy.”

The midfielder moves to Istanbul fully match-fit, having established himself as a durable regular in England over the previous season, logging 38 appearances, three goals, and two assists.