Galatasaray Disclose Financial Details of Leicester City transfer

Leicester City have signed Yunus Akgun from Galatasaray on a season-long loan, with the option to make the move permanent next summer.

The transfer fee for the loan is undisclosed, but Galatasaray have said that they will receive a €500,000 loan fee.

Leicester will then sign Akgun on a compulsory purchase option for €9m and Galatasaray will earn 15% of any future sale.

The Lions revealed the financial details of the transfer on their official X account.

The statement read: “An agreement has been reached with Leicester City Football Club Limited for the temporary transfer of our professional football player Yunus Akgün for the 2023-2024 season with a conditional compulsory purchase option.

“According to the agreement, Leicester City Football Club Limited will pay a temporary transfer fee of 500.000 euro (£429,000) to our company. The football player’s conditional transfer fee is 9.000.000 euros (£7.7 million).

“In addition, in the event that the player is transferred to Leicester City Football Club Limited and transfers to a third club in the future, 15% of the sales profit will be paid to our company.”

The 21-year-old winger has been capped by Turkey at the Under-21 level and is known for his dribbling skills and crossing ability.

He will add depth to Leicester’s attacking options, and could make his debut in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night against Tranmere.

Akgun is the latest addition to Leicester’s squad this summer, following the signings of Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare, and Ryan Bertrand.

The Foxes are looking to build on their impressive start to the season, and Akgun could be a key player in their quest for European qualification.