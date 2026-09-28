Galatasaray Draft Ambitious Proposal for Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk

Galatasaray have set their sights on an ambitious swoop for Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk, preparing a comprehensive contract offer as the Dutch center-back approaches the expiration of his deal at Anfield.

Following high-profile additions in recent transfer windows, the Lions’ hierarchy are aiming to further solidify their European ambitions by adding an elite, world-class anchor to their central defense.

Galatasaray Structure Multi-Year Offer

According to reports from Fotomaç, Galatasaray executives have already begun formulating financial and promotional strategies to entice the 35-year-old defender to Istanbul.

With Van Dijk’s contract entering its final stretch, FIFA regulations permit non-English clubs to hold direct talks with the player’s representatives regarding a pre-contract agreement ahead of the upcoming summer window. Galatasaray management are reportedly ready to offer a lucrative multi-year contract paired with substantial sign-on incentives to lead their defensive line.

Süper Lig Champions Monitor Anfield Developments

While Liverpool remain in dialogue regarding potential extension terms, competing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and major European outfits presents a complex landscape.

However, Galatasaray hope that guaranteed UEFA Champions League participation and a central leadership role within Okan Buruk’s squad will serve as decisive factors in persuading the Dutch captain to choose Istanbul for the next chapter of his career.