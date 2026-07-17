Galatasaray Edge Closer to Sealing Deal for Strasbourg Playmaker Julio Enciso

Following the successful acquisition of Burnley’s Lesley Ugochukwu, Galatasaray have pivoted their summer recruitment focus entirely toward landing a marquee number 10, with Strasbourg’s Paraguayan sensation Julio Enciso emerging as the absolute priority, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 22-year-old playmaker has been heavily backed by manager Okan Buruk, who recently confirmed the club’s active interest in bringing him to Istanbul.

The Financial Formula

To test the resolve of the Ligue 1 outfit, Galatasaray have submitted a structured proposal totaling €25 million.

Base Fee: €20 million guaranteed.

Performance Add-ons: An additional €5 million in bonuses.

While Strasbourg’s initial valuation for the player hovers closer to the €35 million mark, the Turkish giants are confident of making significant progress during scheduled face-to-face talks in France. Should a deal for either Can Uzun or Bruno Fernandes prove too costly, Galatasaray are prepared to fully commit to pushing the Enciso deal over the line.

Replacing a Legend & Navigating Quotas

Enciso is widely viewed by the Galatasaray hierarchy as the long-term successor to Belgian icon Dries Mertens. His versatility represents a major tactical advantage for Buruk’s setup; while his preferred role is operating just behind the striker as an attacking midfielder, he is equally comfortable being deployed on either flank.

Furthermore, the signing fits seamlessly into the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) current squad regulations. Because Enciso is 22, he qualifies for the simplified Under-23 foreign player quota, allowing Galatasaray to integrate him into their matchday sheets without disrupting their existing registration limits.