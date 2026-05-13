Galatasaray Emerge as Frontrunners to Secure Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

Galatasaray have reportedly surged to the front of the queue in the race to sign Manchester City maestro Bernardo Silva. According to reports from A Spor, the Turkish champions have intensified their efforts to land the Portuguese playmaker, positioning themselves as the most likely destination for the 31-year-old as he nears the end of his illustrious stint in the Premier League.

With Silva officially set to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2025/26 season, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has identified the midfielder as the “crown jewel” required to elevate the team’s creative output for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

The “Gündoğan Factor”

A key element in Galatasaray’s pursuit is the involvement of former City captain İlkay Gündoğan. The experienced midfielder, who shares a close bond with Silva from their trophy-laden years together in Manchester, has reportedly been acting as an unofficial intermediary. Gündoğan is said to have provided a “glowing reference” for the Istanbul project, emphasizing the club’s ambition and the unique passion of the Cimbom supporters.

Outmuscling European Rivals

While elite clubs such as Juventus and Barcelona have long been linked with Silva, Galatasaray appears ready to win the battle through a combination of financial muscle and tactical prominence. While Barcelona’s interest has reportedly cooled due to wage constraints, Galatasaray management is prepared to offer a lucrative multi-year package that would make Silva one of the highest-paid players in the league’s history.

Reports suggest the Lions are ready to finalize a deal that would see Silva take the reins in the ‘Number 10’ role, a position Okan Buruk believes is critical following the departure of club icon Dries Mertens.

A New Era at RAMS Park

The pursuit of Bernardo Silva is part of a broader super plan led by President Dursun Özbek to transform Galatasaray into a permanent fixture in the latter stages of European competition. By targeting a player who has won six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, the club is signaling that its domestic dominance is merely the baseline for its global aspirations.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the footballing world is watching closely. If Galatasaray completes the “Silva Operation,” it will undoubtedly stand as one of the most significant transfers in Turkish football history, pairing the Portuguese technician with stars like Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi to create a formidable attacking force.