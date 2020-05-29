Galatasaray enter race for winger on Arsenal radar

Galatasaray have entered the race for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser according to the Daily Record.

Per the source, the Lions hope to lure Fraser with the prospect of Champions League football.

The Yellow-Reds do however, face competitions from Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

All Premier League sides but unlikely to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Galatasaray meanwhile, are just three points off the top of the Super Lig table and have won the league title for the past two seasons.

Fraser is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season after spending seven years at the club following his move from Aberdeen.

It looks unlikely that he will sign a new deal with the Cherries which would leave him as an attractive option on the free transfer market.

The report claims that Fraser has agreed to enter talks with Galatasaray if they book a place in the Champions League – but they cite Turkish reports.

Interestingly enough reports in Turkey regarding Fraser cite the English press as being behind the story as seen here in the Fanatik newspaper.

Galatasaray will be in the market for free transfers and loan deals this summer due to their financial situation.