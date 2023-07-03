Galatasaray Enter Talks With Tottenham Defender, Willing to Pay up to €9m

Galatasaray have initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential transfer of Davinson Sanche according to Turkish journalist Mehmet Ozcan.

The Turkish outfit is keen on securing the services of the 27-year-old center-back, who has been struggling to make a convincing impact at Tottenham.

Ozcan revealed that Galatasaray have identified Davinson Sanhez as being a potential replacement for Victor Nelsson, should he leave this summer.

Galatasaray have bid €7.5m and are ready to go up to €9m to secure the transfer.

Spurs meanwhile, are holding out for a fee closer to €15 million.

Victor Nelsson'u satmaya hazırlanan Galatasaray, B planını hazırladı. Sarı-Kırmızılı kulüp Tottenham'ın 27 yaşındaki Kolombiyalı stoperi Davinson Sánchez için görüşmelere başladı. 7.5 Milyon Euro ile pazarlığa oturan Galatasaray, teklifini 9 Milyon Euro'ya kadar çıkardı.… pic.twitter.com/6qTkheAUBP — Mehmet Özcan (@memetozcan) June 30, 2023

Sanchez’s tenure at Tottenham has been marked by inconsistency, and it comes as no surprise that the club is willing to entertain offers for him this summer.

The Colombian international has struggled to make a convincing impact, and Tottenham is looking to recoup as much as they can from the player.

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been linked with several central defenders, highlighting their intent to strengthen their defensive line.

With negotiations ongoing between Galatasaray and Spurs, it could be an attempt to clear out some of the dead wood.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to reach an agreement with Tottenham for the transfer of Sanchez.

However, the fact that negotiations are ongoing suggests that both clubs are interested in doing a deal.