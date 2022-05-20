Galatasaray enter talks with two Man City players over summer transfer

Galatasaray have entered talks with two Manchester City youngsters Kayky and Yangel Herrera over a summer transfer according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Lions are keen on bringing in both players.

The Galatasaray board reportedly held a meeting with head coach Domenec Torrent over a squad overhaul this summer following a disappointing season.

Torrent made it clear his scout team have identified the City duo as targets.

The Spanish manager plans to use his close ties to Man City manager Pep Guardiola as leverage.

Torrent worked together with Guardiola for years as his assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

The manager shares a similar football philosophy to Guardiola and could give experience to young footballers playing in a style similar to City.

Torrent was appointed manager in January, replacing Fatih Terim in a series of changes to the management staff which also saw Pasquale Sensibile join as sporting director.

Galatasaray have been linked with Kayky since Torrent took over and he is keen to bring in the Brazilian forward who joined City on a €10m transfer fee from Brazilian side Fluminense last summer.

The Lions had a dismal campaign and will not qualify for European competition next term.

The Istanbul giants are currently 11th in the league table with one game remaining.