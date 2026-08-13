Galatasaray Explore Blockbuster Opportunity to Sign Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray are exploring an ambitious summer move for Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, with the Turkish champions weighing up a comprehensive financial package to entice the Portuguese international to Istanbul.

According to a report from Fanatik, Galatasaray executives view the 31-year-old midfielder as a transformation target for their central midfield and are prepared to stretch their transfer budget to secure a marquee signing.

Key Financial Details & Offer Breakdown

Transfer Fee Budget: Galatasaray are preparing an initial proposal in the region of €35 million to test Manchester United’s valuation.

Lucrative Contract Proposal: The Süper Lig champions are willing to offer Fernandes a net annual base salary around €15 million , which could rise to €21 million per season when incorporating loyalty bonuses and image rights.

Overall Investment: The total commitment for a multi-year deal and transfer fee could reach an estimated €84 million package.

Strategic Importance for Cimbom

Head coach Okan Buruk has prioritized bringing in an elite attacking midfielder to dictate play ahead of Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

With the club aiming to assemble a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, securing a player of Fernandes’ proven Premier League output and leadership pedigree would represent one of the highest-profile transfers in Süper Lig history.While negotiations remain complex due to Fernandes’ central role at Old Trafford, Galatasaray are actively building the financial framework to present a formal approach.