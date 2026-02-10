Galatasaray Extend Title Lead as Victor Osimhen Hits 12th Goal of the Season

Victor Osimhen’s clinical form in the Turkish Süper Lig reached new heights on Sunday night as the Nigerian international helped Galatasaray dismantle Çaykur Rizespor 3-0 at the Çaykur Didi Stadyumu.

The victory allows the Istanbul giants to maintain their grip on the top spot, moving to 52 points and keeping rivals Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor at arm’s length. For the hosts, the defeat leaves them stagnant in 12th place as they struggle to find consistency.

Early Dominance and Aerial Threat

Galatasaray signaled their intent within the first ten minutes when Gabriel Sara struck the woodwork with a powerful long-range effort. The relentless pressure eventually told in the 19th minute; Noa Lang delivered a pinpoint cross for Barış Alper Yılmaz, who outmuscled his defender to head home the opening goal.

Osimhen Seals the Points

The second half began with Galatasaray continuing their assault on the Rizespor goal. After Yunus Akgün doubled the lead in the 62nd minute with his first-ever headed goal for the club, the stage was set for Osimhen to take the spotlight.

In the 73rd minute, the former Napoli talisman displayed elite composure, latching onto a through ball before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing from an acute angle. The strike marked his 12th league goal of a dominant campaign, further cementing his status as the premier striker in the division.

Stat Attack: A Full Shift for the Super Eagle

Osimhen remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, providing a comprehensive performance that went beyond just his goal-scoring. His match statistics reflect his central role in Okan Buruk’s system:

Touches: 42

Passing: 17/21 (81% accuracy)

Attempts: 4 shots (1 on target)

Discipline: 1 yellow card (47th minute)

On the opposing side, fellow Nigerian Ibrahim Olawoyin had a tougher outing for Rizespor, managing 19 successful passes before being substituted in the 64th minute.

Title Charge Momentum

With late efforts from Mauro Icardi also hitting the woodwork, the 3-0 scoreline arguably flattered the hosts. Galatasaray head back to Istanbul with their three-point cushion intact and their star striker looking unstoppable.

As the season progresses, Osimhen is doing more than just scoring; he is building a lasting legacy in Turkey, serving as the relentless engine behind Galatasaray’s hunt for another Süper Lig trophy.