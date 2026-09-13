Galatasaray Eye Ambitious January Swoop for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga

Galatasaray are already laying the groundwork for a blockbuster January transfer window, with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga topping the club’s shortlist, according to Fotomac.

Following a summer transfer window that saw the arrival of high-profile names like Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leão, the Sarı-kırmızılı hierarchy are aiming to further elevate their midfield engine room ahead of the second half of the season.

According to reports in Spain and Turkey, Galatasaray club officials have established contact with intermediaries to explore the feasibility of a loan move with an option to buy for the 23-year-old French international.

Seeking Regular Minutes Ahead of Major Tournaments

Camavinga, who remains under contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, has found himself navigating intense competition in Jose Mourinho’s rotation. With Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni featuring prominently in Madrid’s central midfield setup, Camavinga’s starting opportunities have been limited in the opening stages of the campaign.

With the French national team monitoring his match fitness ahead of upcoming international fixtures, Galatasaray hope to offer the versatile midfielder guaranteed starting minutes, European football, and a central role in Okan Buruk’s tactical system.

Buruk Seeking Midfield Dominance

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has prioritized adding a dynamic, box-to-box presence alongside Gabriel Sara to provide physical dominance and ball-carrying ability in transition.

While Real Madrid are traditionally hesitant to sanction winter exits for key squad members, Galatasaray hierarchy are banking on their strong relations with Spanish intermediaries and the lure of guaranteed starting time to pull off another major transfer coup come January.