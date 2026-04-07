Galatasaray Eye Audacious Swap Deal for Liverpool Icons Salah and Van Dijk

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly formulating a bold transfer strategy to secure the signatures of Liverpool legends Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with a player-exchange deal on the table to lower the financial burden, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul club is prepared to launch a double raid on Anfield this summer. While Mohamed Salah is expected to depart Merseyside as a free agent, Galatasaray are looking to negotiate a deal for club captain Virgil van Dijk—and they have a specific bargaining chip in mind.

The Sallai Factor

To drive down the potential transfer fee for Van Dijk, Galatasaray are considering offering Hungarian international Roland Sallai as part of a swap agreement. The 28-year-old versatile attacker has been a long-term person of interest for Liverpool scouts, having been linked with a move to the Premier League during previous windows.

Sallai’s ability to operate across the frontline or as a wing-back is seen as a potential solution for Arne Slot’s side, particularly following the injury struggles of Jeremie Frimpong.

The “Dream” Targets

For Galatasaray, the acquisition of Salah and Van Dijk represents a “dream” scenario. Despite both players being in their mid-30s, they remain elite performers on the world stage.

Mohamed Salah (33): Set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after a historic tenure.

Virgil van Dijk (34): Still the defensive anchor for the Reds, though rumors of a departure have intensified during a challenging campaign under Arne Slot.

Financial Hurdles

While Salah would theoretically command no transfer fee, his wage demands—alongside the cost of prying Van Dijk away from Anfield—would represent a massive financial commitment for the Turkish side.

By including Sallai in the deal, Galatasaray hope to convince the Liverpool board to sanction the exit of their captain while simultaneously providing the Reds with a ready-made squad replacement.

As Liverpool continues to fight for Champions League qualification amidst a season of transition, the possibility of a major squad overhaul this summer is becoming increasingly likely.