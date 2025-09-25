Galatasaray Eye Fulham Striker Rodrigo Muniz in Reported €10m Winter Bid

Galatasaray is reportedly preparing a bid of €10 million to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Süper Lig champions have identified the Brazilian forward as a key target to reinforce their attack after failing to secure a replacement for Álvaro Morata last summer.

The Turkish giants, known as Cimbom, are expected to approach Fulham soon to initiate talks for the 24-year-old South American attacker.

Galatasaray’s need for a new centre-forward has become urgent, exacerbated by a challenging start to their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Muniz has experienced a mixed tenure since joining Fulham from Flamengo in 2021. Although he struggled for consistent playing time last season, where he found himself behind Raúl Jiménez in the pecking order, his status has significantly shifted in the current 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian has started the season as Fulham’s first-choice striker, contributing one goal and one assist in five Premier League appearances.

However, Muniz has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Craven Cottage, a situation that has put several clubs on high alert. This contract uncertainty has been a major factor in Galatasaray’s decision to pursue a winter move.

While the Turkish club is hopeful of securing the striker for the reported €10 million fee, it remains unclear whether Fulham will sanction his departure.

Recent reports out of West London suggest the Cottagers are keen to secure Muniz’s long-term future, which could present a significant challenge to Galatasaray’s transfer plans.