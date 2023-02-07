Galatasaray eye move for Aston Village playmaker

Galatasaray are eyeing a move for Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho according to The Sun.

Per the source, the Lions want to sign Coutinho before the Super Lig transfer window shuts on 8 February.

The Yellow-Reds want to offer Coutinho and Villa an escape route, the Brazilian playmaker has struggled this season and is without a goal contribution in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Galatasaray are willing to take Coutinho on loan until the end of the season; ‘on an initial basis’, to bolster their title challenge.

The Lions are currently first in the league nine points clear of second placed Fenerbahce – who still have a game in hand.

Coutinho is one of the highest earners at Villa earning £125,000-a-week and joined the club on a permanent move from Barcelona for £17m.

The Premier League club want to recoup some of the transfer fee invested in the 30-year-old.

Coutinho last started a game in the Premier League back on October 10 against Nottingham Forest.

Galatasaray have won a club record 15 games in a row in all competitions and won their 12 league game on the trot after defeating Trabzonspor 2-1 on Saturday.