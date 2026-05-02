Galatasaray Target Double Man United Raid for Bruno Fernandes & Manuel Ugarte

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a massive transfer “bomb” that could see Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and midfielder Manuel Ugarte swap Old Trafford for Istanbul this summer.

As the Turkish giants look to solidify their dominance and build a squad capable of competing with Europe’s elite in the UEFA Champions League, manager Okan Buruk has identified the United duo as primary targets for his 2026/27 project.

The “Captain” Mission: Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray’s board has authorized an ambitious pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 31-year-old Portuguese international has been the heartbeat of Manchester United for over six seasons, but rumors of a potential summer shake-up at Carrington have put Europe’s top clubs on high alert.

Galatasaray officials are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, ready to present a “Galactic” project to the midfielder. While pryng the captain away from United remains a formidable task, the allure of a guaranteed Champions League role and a primary leadership position in Istanbul is seen as a key selling point.

Returning for Ugarte

In addition to Fernandes, Galatasaray have reignited their interest in Uruguayan defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Istanbul club previously explored a loan deal for the 25-year-old in January, but Manchester United opted to keep the player for the remainder of the season.

With the summer window approaching, Galatasaray are expected to return with a more substantial proposal. Reports suggest the “Lions” are considering a permanent transfer offer in the region of €25 million to €30 million to secure Ugarte’s services, viewing him as the ideal long-term anchor for their midfield.

A Strategic Rebuild

The potential double swoop for United players follows a pattern of high-profile recruitment at RAMS Park. With the club also linked to stars like Bernardo Silva and Paulo Dybala, the board is determined to capitalize on their recent domestic success to attract world-class talent.

While Manchester United have yet to comment on the availability of either player, the presence of intermediary George Gardi in recent high-level discussions suggests that Galatasaray are positioning themselves to act decisively once the Premier League season concludes. Whether the “Red Devils” are willing to part with their captain and a key midfield asset remains the central question of what is shaping up to be a seismic summer saga.