Galatasaray Eyeing “Dream” Free Transfer for Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger

Having finished the first half of the Trendyol Süper Lig season as league leaders, Galatasaray have wasted no time in launching an ambitious recruitment drive. Topping the “Lions” wishlist is none other than Real Madrid’s world-renowned center-back, Antonio Rüdiger.

The German international is currently in the final months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Galatasaray are reportedly working to secure a deal that would bring the veteran defender to Istanbul this summer according to Fanatik.

Encouraging Signs from Spain

Rüdiger’s future in Madrid is increasingly uncertain, sparking excitement among the Galatasaray faithful.

The report suggests that while Rüdiger remains an influential figure in the locker room, he has yet to receive a formal call from Real Madrid regarding a contract extension. “Rüdiger is expected to depart this summer,” the outlet noted, adding that his continuity depends heavily on his playing time through the end of the season.

A World-Class Target

Currently valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt, Rüdiger represents a high-caliber target for a Galatasaray side looking to cement its dominance domestically and compete at the highest level in Europe.

With his contract expiring on June 30, the 32-year-old is legally permitted to negotiate with foreign clubs. Galatasaray’s strategy appears focused on offering the German star a central role in their project, hoping to capitalize on the silence from the Madrid hierarchy.

As the title race heats up, the potential arrival of a Champions League winner like Rüdiger signals Galatasaray’s intent to remain the powerhouse of Turkish football.