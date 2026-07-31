Galatasaray Eyeing Manchester City Star Omar Marmoush to Partner Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray have targeted Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush as they look to bolster their front line following Mauro Icardi’s departure, according to A Spor.

Following the departure of Icardi, the Turkish champions are actively seeking a high-profile partner to pair alongside star forward Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray have joined the race for the Egyptian international amid an expected squad reshuffle at the English club under manager Enzo Maresca.

A Loan Solution for a Steep Price Tag

Manchester City reportedly value the 27-year-old Egyptian forward between £52 million and £70 million (€60m–€80m). Given the high asking price, Galatasaray are preparing to explore a loan agreement to bring Marmoush to Istanbul.

Marmoush, who has registered 16 goals and 6 assists in 61 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit, is expected to be one of the key names departing during City’s summer squad restructuring.

Fierce European Competition

Galatasaray face stiff competition for the Egyptian forward’s signature. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a formal offer, while Atletico Madrid view Marmoush as a top target should Julián Alvarez depart the Spanish capital. Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Juventus are also monitoring his situation closely.

Reijnders Also on the Radar

Marmoush is not the only player under consideration from the Premier League side. The report also highlights Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as another potential departure from the Etihad, with both Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid showing keen interest in securing his services.

Galatasaray’s transfer activity has been relatively quiet compared to rivals Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, with their sole new arrival so far being midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Burnley, alongside a two-year contract extension for veteran midfielder Mario Lemina.