Galatasaray Eyeing Move for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min according to Fanatik.

The South Korean forward, who has been a key player for Spurs for many years, has recently been linked with a potential move away from the club. With Tottenham considering a short-term one-year contract extension, Son might be open to a new challenge.

The Turkish giants meanwhile, would be open to offering a lucrative long term deal if the 32-year-old were to consider a move.

Galatasaray, who have been active in the transfer market, see Son as a potential marquee signing. The Turkish club is looking to strengthen their squad and believes Son’s experience and goal-scoring ability could significantly enhance their team.

The Lions have made several high profile signings including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen most recently building a strong side including the likes of Mauro Icardi and Davinson Sanchez.

With Icardi out injured the Lions want to strengthen their attack in January and will likely be competing in both the Super Lig title race and Europa League.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be willing to sell Son, especially given his importance to the club. It’s possible that the club might reconsider their stance and offer a longer-term contract to retain the talented forward.

The potential transfer of Son to Galatasaray would undoubtedly be a significant move in the Turkish Super Lig but would mark the end of an era at Tottenham.