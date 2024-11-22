Galatasaray Eyeing Move for West Ham’s Antonio

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United striker Michail Antonio according to Takvim.

As Antonio’s contract with West Ham nears its expiration in the summer of 2024, discussions about his future have intensified. Galatasaray, seeking to bolster their attacking options, have identified the experienced striker as a potential target.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

However, Galatasaray’s manager, Okan Buruk, is said to be cautious about the potential signing. The club is considering Antonio’s age and whether he would be a suitable fit for their immediate plans.

Meanwhile, West Ham themselves are facing challenges with another recent signing, Niclas Fullkrug. The German striker has failed to make a significant impact and could be on the move in the January transfer window.

The club is exploring potential replacements, including Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

As the January transfer window approaches, West Ham will need to make crucial decisions about the future of their squad, including the potential departure of Antonio and the addition of new players.

Antonio would be joining the likes of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi if he were to make the move. Galatasaray are currently involved in both the Super Lig title race and the Europa League.