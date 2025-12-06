Galatasaray Eyes Shock January Move for Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly considering a bold move to sign Liverpool’s talismanic forward Mohamed Salah in the upcoming January transfer window, as speculation mounts over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield.

According to reports from Fichajes, Galatasaray is pondering a significant bid, believing that Liverpool may now be willing to consider a sale if the right offer is presented.

Galatasaray has shown immense ambition in recent transfer windows, notably securing stars like Victor Osimhen. Adding a player of Salah’s caliber would be a massive statement of intent, furthering the club’s growth as a continental powerhouse.

Salary Package and Internal Unrest

The report suggests that the Turkish side possesses the financial muscle to execute the deal, claiming Galatasaray is ready to offer Salah a lucrative salary package of €20 million to €22 million per season, backed by sponsors. This figure is reportedly similar to what the Egyptian currently earns at Liverpool.

Salah’s name is stirring up speculation following a perceived drop in his stature under manager Arne Slot, who has reportedly benched the Egyptian for the last two consecutive games. Should this pattern continue, speculation linking him with an exit is expected to intensify.

While Salah is not currently believed to be actively pushing for a departure, the reporting hints that Liverpool could be amenable to cashing in on their star asset if a suitable proposal arrives. The Merseysiders have previously rebuffed lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to retain Salah, but current circumstances might prompt them to reconsider.

Saudi Competition Looms

The biggest threat to Galatasaray’s ambitious pursuit comes from the Saudi Arabian Professional League. Saudi sides have been angling to sign Salah for over two years and remain highly hopeful of securing him, given the current uncertainty at Liverpool.

However, Galatasaray is prepared to offer stiff competition in the race, banking on a compelling sporting project and a major financial commitment to potentially pry Salah away from Anfield with an offer appealing to both the player and Liverpool’s management.