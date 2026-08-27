Galatasaray Face Heavyweights Barcelona and PSG in Champions League League Phase

Reigning Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have learned their opponents for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase following the official draw held in Monaco. Entering the competition directly as Turkish champions, the Lions have been handed a challenging slate of eight fixtures under the 36-team single-league format.

Galatasaray’s home campaign at RAMS Park will feature blockbuster encounters, highlighted by the arrival of Spanish giants Barcelona. They will also host English Premier League outfit Aston Villa, Dutch side Feyenoord, and German club Stuttgart in Istanbul.

On the road, Galatasaray face a daunting trip to France to play Paris Saint-Germain. Their away schedule is rounded out by trips to Portugal to face Sporting CP, a second French away clash against Lille, and a visit to Greece to play AEK Athens.

Under UEFA’s single-league format, Galatasaray will play each of their eight opponents once—four matches at home and four away—as they compete in a single 36-team standings table. The top eight teams at the conclusion of the league phase advance directly to the Round of 16, while teams finishing between 9th and 24th enter a two-legged playoff round to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Galatasaray enter the competition aiming to build on their recent domestic dominance and secure a deep European run against some of the continent’s elite clubs.