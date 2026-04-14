Galatasaray Face Major Hurdle in Man United Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Transfer as Italian Giants Enter the Fray

Galatasaray’s ambitious plans to secure the services of Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte have hit a significant roadblock, with European heavyweights Juventus reportedly preparing an official move for the Uruguayan star.

Fotomaç report that the Turkish champions are actively working on their squad for the 2026/27 season, with Ugarte identified as a primary target to bolster their midfield.

However, the Lion’s pursuit has been complicated by the emergence of Juventus as a serious rival for his signature.

Reports from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato suggest that Juventus is looking to rebuild its squad following a disappointing run in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

The Turin-based club has identified Ugarte as a key component of their overhaul and has already formulated a specific transfer offer.

The “Old Lady” is reportedly planning to approach Manchester United with a loan-to-buy proposal. The deal would see Ugarte move to Italy on an initial loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee estimated to be between €20 million and €25 million.

Ugarte has struggled to make a consistent impact at Old Trafford this season, featuring in 23 matches across all competitions without registering a goal or an assist. Despite his dip in form, his pedigree remains high, sparking a multi-club race for his services.

For Galatasaray, the competition from an Italian giant like Juventus presents a formidable challenge.

While the allure of Istanbul and the prospect of leading a championship-winning midfield remains strong, the financial structures and competitive prestige offered by Juventus may weigh heavily in the player’s final decision.

As the summer window approaches, Galatasaray will need to act decisively if they are to outmaneuver Juventus and secure the 25-year-old midfielder for the coming campaign.