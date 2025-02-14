Galatasaray Face Monumental Task After 4-1 Europa League Thrashing

Galatasaray face a near-impossible task to overturn a 4-1 deficit against AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League playoff after a disastrous first leg in the Netherlands.

TNT Sports pundit Don Hutchison has written off the Turkish giants, believing their European campaign is effectively over.

Galatasaray and AZ traded goals through Sven Mijnans and Roland Sallai, but former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott put AZ ahead from the penalty spot before halftime.

The second half saw Galatasaray’s Kaan Ayhan sent off for a second yellow card, compounding their problems.

AZ then sealed a comprehensive victory with goals from Jordy Clasie and David Moller Wolfe.

Hutchison criticized Galatasaray’s lack of discipline and believes the team imploded after AZ’s third goal.

He stated, “There is no way back. They are done,” emphasizing the scale of the challenge facing Galatasaray.

He added, “They lost their heads, Galatasaray just lost their discipline.”

While acknowledging their potential to be brilliant, Hutchison highlighted their vulnerability and inconsistency, saying, “They can let you down at any given time.”

However, fellow TNT Sports expert James Horncastle offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting Galatasaray might surprise everyone in the second leg at their home ground, the Turk Telekom Arena.

“I think they have let Don down so much now that they will now surprise you,” added Horncastle.

“The comeback is on Don, I think so. In Istanbul, at the Turk Telekom Arena, one of the loudest, most vitriolic atmospheres.

“Those young AZ boys, they’re not going to be able to manage.”

He pointed to the notoriously passionate and intimidating atmosphere in Istanbul, claiming it could be difficult for AZ’s young players to handle.

Horncastle joked that Galatasaray’s comeback would be a surprise to Hutchison. The second leg takes place on Thursday, February 20th.