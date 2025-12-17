Galatasaray Faces Major Void as Osimhen Leads Nigeria’s AFCON Title Hunt

Galatasaray is preparing for a significant challenge to their Turkish Süper Lig title defense as star striker Victor Osimhen has been officially named to lead the Nigerian Super Eagles squad for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

Osimhen, who has established himself as a fan favourite and one of the club's key goal threats, will captain the 28-man Nigerian contingent as they aim for their first AFCON title since 2013. The star striker's departure presents a major tactical challenge for Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.

Galatasaray’s Crucial Absences

Osimhen’s participation confirms that Galatasaray will be without their prolific goalscorer for a crucial run of fixtures that could define their season. Depending entirely on Nigeria’s performance, the striker could miss up to seven competitive matches for the club, including:

Süper Lig fixtures: Missing multiple league games throughout late December and January.

The Super Cup Final: The high-stakes clash against rivals Trabzonspor, scheduled for early January, is a major cup final Osimhen is now unlikely to contest.

European Play: Should Galatasaray progress to the next round of the Champions League [https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/clubs/50067–galatasaray/], he may miss key knockout matches.

Galatasaray must rapidly devise a strategy to cope with the absence of Osimhen, who has been central to their domestic and continental success. The onus will fall heavily on supporting attackers like Mauro Icardi and Leroy Sané to shoulder the majority of the scoring burden. Manager Okan Buruk may be forced to rely on squad depth, giving significant minutes to players like Barış Alper Yılmaz or exploring the short-term transfer market for an impactful loan signing to cover the gap.

The Nigerian Contingent

The rest of the Super Eagles squad sees coach Chelle opting for a blend of experience and new talent. Defensive mainstays like Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Zaidu Sanusi remain integral to the squad. They are joined by recent national addition Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers), who recently received clearance to play for the Super Eagles.

In goal, Francis Uzoho returns to the AFCON setup, joined by the injured Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie. A surprise inclusion is former Beyond Limits midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, currently enjoying Serie A football with Pisa, who gains his first senior national team call-up.

Veteran striker Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor) also makes a return following a strong run of performances in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to begin their preparations with a training camp in Egypt, including a test match against the Pharaohs on December 16, before traveling to Morocco. Nigeria, who were losing finalists in the last AFCON, is in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, with their group opener set for December 23 in Fes.