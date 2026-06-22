Galatasaray Fast-Tracks Can Uzun Pursuit After Convincing Player’s Family

Galatasaray has significantly accelerated its transfer operations to sign Turkish international forward Can Uzun from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a report by Metin Karabaş for Fanatik, the reigning Süper Lig champions have made a vital breakthrough behind the scenes, successfully convincing the 20-year-old’s family regarding a move to Istanbul.

World Cup Exit Sparks Immediate Action

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has long classified the versatile forward as an indispensable summer target, especially given the strict domestic squad regulations in Turkish football that demand premium local talent.

Previously, negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt had stalled. The German club was pointing to the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, hoping the tournament would drive up his market value, or demanding his full €60 million release clause.

However, Turkey’s consecutive defeats in the group stage have mathematically eliminated the national team from the tournament ahead of their final group game against the United States on June 26. With the tournament cycle coming to an early end for Turkey, Galatasaray is moving quickly to finalize the deal before Uzun goes on post-tournament holiday. Manager Okan Buruk had already held personal talks with the young star to outline his vision, and Uzun is now reportedly eager to complete the move.

Designing the €35 Million Deal

With personal terms and family approval fully secured, Galatasaray’s management is shifting its focus to breaking Frankfurt’s financial resistance. While the German club’s official release clause sits at €60 million, the Istanbul executives are aiming to strike a compromise at €35 million to secure a full agreement.

Uzun enjoyed a highly productive domestic campaign prior to the World Cup, racking up 10 goals and 6 assists across 28 appearances.

A Perfect Complement for Victor Osimhen

Okan Buruk views Uzun not merely as a rotation option, but as a guaranteed starter in the number 10 role. The manager is particularly enamored by the youngster’s tactical flexibility, as he can comfortably shift to the left flank or operate as a secondary shadow striker.

If finalized, Uzun is slated to play an integral role in Galatasaray’s attacking layout, forming a highly dynamic partnership to support star striker Victor Osimhen. The young forward is expected to hold direct talks with Eintracht Frankfurt executives following the June 26 match against the U.S., requesting that the club facilitate his departure to the Turkish capital.