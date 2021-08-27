Galatasaray & Fenerbahce book place in Europa League Group Stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce booked a place in the Europa League group stage after winning their respective playoff second-leg games on Thursday.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, crushed HJK Helsinki 5-2 away from home to win the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Galatasaray came from behind to beat Randers 2-1 in Istanbul to go through the group stage 3-2 on aggregate after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The Lions did not get off to a great start with the visitors opening the scoring in the first half.

The first-half ended with Randers leading and in control of the game.

The Yellow-Reds entered the second half a transformed side putting the Danish side under the cosh.

Patrick van Aanholt equalised on 48 minutes which spurred an onslaught from the home side which lasted most of the second half.

Panther of Istanbul 🙅🏽‍♂️…European Nights coming 🔜🤩 pic.twitter.com/XUGtsTJiYU — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 26, 2021

Frederik Lauenborg ended up scoring an own goal on 59 minutes but Galatasaray could easily have scored several more.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, made light work of the Finnish side with Enner Valencia scoring a Patrick.

Fatih Yigit Sanliturk scored his first goal for the Yellow Canaries and Matti Peltola ended up scoring an own goal in the fourth minute of additional time.

Roope Riski and Riku Riski scored for the home side but the goals ended up being little more than consolation prizes.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will find out who they play in the group stage today following the UEFA draw.