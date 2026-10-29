Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe Derby Fallout: Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Archie Brown Face Hefty Banning Orders After Full-Time Clashes

The fallout from Monday’s tense Istanbul derby has officially landed, with Galatasaray defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Fenerbahçe fullback Archie Brown facing potential lengthy suspensions following a heated post-match altercation.

Galatasaray claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals in Week 9 of the Süper Lig, but the headlines have been dominated by the fiery scenes that unfolded immediately after the final whistle. Tensions boiled over on the pitch as Bardakcı and Brown confronted each other, triggering a wild melee that forced coaching staff and teammates from both benches to intervene.

Following a review of official match reports and broadcast footage, both players have been formally referred to the Turkish Football Federation’s Professional Football Discipline Committee (PFDK). Crucially, the referral was made under Article 44 of the Disciplinary Code, which specifically covers acts of “attack”. As a result, both Bardakcı and Brown have been placed under provisional suspensions with immediate effect, rendering them ineligible to feature in any competitive matches until a formal verdict is delivered.

The disciplinary regulations for Article 44 carry severe penalties, stipulating a minimum ban of five matches, which can extend up to ten matches depending on the committee’s assessment.

The timing could hardly be worse for either side. For Galatasaray, losing Bardakcı leaves a significant hole in their backline during a crucial stretch of domestic fixtures. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe face the prospect of navigating a demanding schedule without Brown, whose fiery reaction after the whistle has drawn criticism. In the aftermath of the incident, Brown publicly addressed the clash, claiming Bardakcı grabbed his neck during the confrontation.

With the PFDK expected to deliver its final ruling in the coming days, both clubs are bracing for substantial bans that could drastically impact their defensive setups as the Süper Lig title race heats up.