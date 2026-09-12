Galatasaray File Official Complaint to UEFA Over Referee Decisions in Sporting CP Defeat

Galatasaray have taken formal action with UEFA following controversial officiating decisions during their 3–1 Champions League opening matchday defeat to Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Sarı-kırmızılı club hierarchy have prepared an official file targeting Norwegian referee Espen Eskås, citing critical errors that directly altered the trajectory of Wednesday night’s encounter at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The crux of Galatasaray’s grievance centers on two key incidents:

The 22nd-Minute Red Card Omission: Sporting midfielder Sergi Altimira was shown only a yellow card following a reckless challenge on Aleksey Batrakov. Galatasaray argue the tackle constituted serious foul play and warranted a straight red card.

The 54th-Minute Penalty Decision: Eskås awarded Sporting a crucial second-half penalty that allowed the hosts to turn the tide, a decision fiercely disputed on the pitch and supported by VAR official Dennis Higler, who opted not to intervene.

Speaking after the final whistle in Lisbon, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk pulled no punches regarding the officiating standards:

“We have a referee tonight who directly influenced the outcome of the match,” Buruk told reporters. “Decisions made at this Champions League level simply cannot happen—the red card was missed and the penalty awarded against us did not exist. It fundamentally changed the game.”

Galatasaray officials are requesting a formal review of Eskås and the VAR team’s conduct, aiming to ensure officiating standards remain consistent across the European competition.