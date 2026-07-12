Galatasaray Finalize €30m Package to Sign Burnley Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are on the verge of completing their first major signature of the summer transfer window after reaching an agreement in principle with Burnley for midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

The Istanbul giants have successfully broken a prolonged deadlock with the English side, structuring a complex package that satisfies both clubs’ internal valuations while keeping the Lions compliant with tight financial fair play parameters. According to high-level sources in Istanbul, the 22-year-old French midfielder has already given his total approval to the move, clearing the way for his representatives to finalize the formal paperwork.

Financial Details and Conditional Clauses Revealed

Sabah report that deal negotiated by the Galatasaray board is structured as an initial season-long loan carrying a fixed temporary fee of €2 million. Crucially, the agreement includes a performance-related purchase clause valued between €25 million and €26 million, which automatically converts into a mandatory obligation to buy if specific athletic metrics are hit.

The transfer block becomes permanent if Ugochukwu reaches a threshold of 25 official appearances across all competitions for the Turkish champions during the upcoming campaign.

The total valuation of the complete economic package is understood to sit just below the €30 million mark, representing a significant long-term investment for the Rams Park hierarchy.

Tactical Fit for Okan Buruk’s European Ambitions

Securing Ugochukwu represents a major tactical victory for manager Okan Buruk, who has repeatedly asked for a physical, combative number six to anchor his central engine room ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign. The former Rennes product enjoyed a highly productive individual season in England despite Burnley’s difficult campaign, showcasing the precise ball-winning capabilities and physical presence required to compete on the continental stage.

With personal terms completely settled and the inter-club framework established, Ugochukwu is expected to fly into the Turkish metropolis shortly to undergo formal medical examinations before putting pen to paper on his new contract.