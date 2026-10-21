Galatasaray Fire Four Past Lille to Secure Statement Champions League Victory

Galatasaray secured their first victory of the UEFA Champions League league phase in emphatic fashion on Wednesday evening, dismantling LOSC Lille 4-2 in an entertaining encounter at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Navigating pre-match security concerns across northern France, Okan Buruk’s side displayed clinical verticality from the outset, exploiting Lille’s defensive high line to claim three vital away points.

Six-Goal Thriller in Northern France

The visitors asserted authority immediately, setting off a frantic back-and-forth opening half:

Instant Strike (2′): Yunus Akgün caught Lille cold inside 120 seconds, finishing off a swift transition move to hand Galatasaray an immediate lead.

Lille Response (7′, 39′): Soriba Diaoune capitalized on central defensive gaps to net a first-half brace, briefly turning the tie in favor of the French hosts.

Batrakov Equalizer (44′): Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov leveled for Cimbom just before the interval, sweeping home a late first-half effort to restore momentum.

Second-Half Surge (52′, 61′): Nabil Bentaleb inadvertently deflected a low delivery into his own net early in the second period, before Victor Osimhen tapped home from close range on 61 minutes to seal the two-goal margin.

European Standings & Tactical Impact

The victory lifts Galatasaray into strong mid-table contention in the Champions League phase, providing a crucial boost after dropping points in their opening European fixtures.

Buruk’s tactical setup—relying on rapid central combinations via Batrakov and Osimhen’s physical occupation of Lille’s center-backs—proved decisive as Cimbom sustained high-intensity pressing across the 90 minutes to hold out for a landmark away result.