Young right-back Elias Jelert’s highly anticipated loan move from Turkish giant Galatasaray to Championship side Southampton is reportedly set to conclude with disappointment, as the English club has signaled its intention not to activate his purchase option according to Fanatik.

Galatasaray invested a substantial sum, rumored to be around €9 million, to bring the 22-year-old Danish international to the club from Copenhagen. However, Jelert failed to meet the high expectations in Istanbul, with discussions often pointing to a perceived physical inadequacy.

To secure playing time and development, the Yellow-Reds sanctioned a one-year loan move to Southampton ahead of the current season. The deal included a €300,000 loan fee and an €8.5 million option to buy, signaling the potential for a permanent move had the defender impressed.

Scant Playing Time on the South Coast

The loan spell, however, has been marked by a significant lack of minutes. Jelert has barely featured for the Saints, making only three appearances across all competitions for a total of just 99 minutes, with no goal contributions recorded.

In the crucial Championship league campaign, his role has been minimal, limited to just two brief substitute appearances, accumulating only 22 minutes on the field.

Following this poor return, the Championship side is reportedly unwilling to activate the substantial €8.5 million purchase clause. This decision makes the defender’s return to Galatasaray at the end of the season a near certainty.

Jelert, who made 35 appearances for Galatasaray last season, still has a long-term contract with the Turkish champions, running until the summer of 2029. The focus will now shift to how Galatasaray manages the player upon his likely return.