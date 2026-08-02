Galatasaray Formulate New Transfer Strategy for Can Uzun

Galatasaray have finalized their roadmap to pursue Eintracht Frankfurt’s Turkish international midfielder Can Uzun, according to reports from Takvim.

The Turkish champions are eager to add top-tier domestic talent to their squad ahead of the new season, with Uzun identified as a priority target to strengthen their creative options in central attack.

A Calculated Pursuit

Galatasaray officials are preparing a structured offer designed to test Frankfurt’s valuation of the 20-year-old. Key factors shaping the negotiation strategy include:

Long-Term Contract Commitment: Uzun remains under contract with the Bundesliga side through June 2029 following his move from 1. FC Nürnberg in 2024, giving Frankfurt a firm stance in negotiations.

Domestic Player Rule Alignment: Bringing in a high-profile Turkish international allows Galatasaray flexibility under squad registration rules while enhancing team depth.

Midfield Reconstruction

Having closely monitored Uzun’s progress in Germany and during international duty, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk views the versatile playmaker as an ideal addition to his tactical system. The club continues to work through diplomatic channels to open official dialogues with Frankfurt.