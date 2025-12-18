Galatasaray Gearing Up for January Move for Man Utd Midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Galatasaray has identified Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte as a mid-season target, with the Turkish giants reportedly monitoring the Uruguayan’s situation closely ahead of a planned January swoop.

Sources have informed Turkish-Football that the reigning Süper Lig champions are preparing to test United’s resolve as the 24-year-old continues to struggle for a consistent role at Old Trafford.

Struggles Under Ruben Amorim

Ugarte arrived in Manchester with high expectations, viewed by many as the natural successor to the veteran Casemiro. However, the transition has been difficult. New manager Ruben Amorim has consistently favored the Brazilian international in the defensive pivot, leaving Ugarte largely on the periphery.

The statistics highlight a challenging start to the season for the Uruguayan; Manchester United has lost every match in which Ugarte has been named in the starting XI across all competitions.

Ugarte has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Istanbul Connection: A World Cup Year Factor

For Ugarte, the appeal of a move to Istanbul is rooted in his need for regular first-team football. With a World Cup on the horizon, the midfielder is aware that guaranteed minutes are essential to maintaining his starting position for the Uruguayan national team.

Galatasaray is currently “gearing up” for a formal approach in the winter window, hoping to capitalize on Ugarte’s falling stock in England. The club sees him as the ideal high-energy reinforcement to solidify their midfield for the second half of the season.

Potential Roadblocks at Old Trafford

While Galatasaray is ready to move, a January transfer is far from guaranteed. Manchester United remains cautious about thinning their midfield depth mid-season, particularly given Casemiro’s age and persistent rumors surrounding a potential winter exit for Kobbie Mainoo.

However, if Ugarte remains a marginal figure under Amorim through the festive period, the pressure for a move will likely intensify. Even if a deal is not finalized in January, Galatasaray’s active interest sets the stage for a significant transfer battle next summer.