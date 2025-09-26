Galatasaray Gets Major Boost as Osimhen Nears Return for Liverpool Clash

Galatasaray has received a significant boost ahead of its crucial Champions League match against Liverpool, with star striker Victor Osimhen on the verge of a return from injury, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Premier League champions are set to visit Istanbul next Tuesday, and the Turkish club is hopeful its prolific Nigerian international will lead the line.

Osimhen, 26, has been sidelined since picking up an injury on September 6 while playing for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda. He has missed four matches for both club and country as a precaution to avoid further setbacks.

A Desperate Need for Goals

Galatasaray’s European campaign for the 2025-26 season started on a sour note with a 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt. The team is desperate to rebound, and Osimhen’s presence would be a massive lift.

Osimhen had a spectacular loan spell from Napoli last season, scoring an incredible 37 goals in 41 appearances for Gala. Since his permanent transfer this summer, he has been hampered by fitness issues, starting just two of the team’s six league games, though he has still managed to find the net twice.

Gala manager Okan Buruk confirmed the striker’s progress, stating, “He took part in part of the training session. He has minor aches and pains. But if he can tolerate them and play, we hope he’ll be with the team in our next match.”

Despite Buruk’s comments about a possible return for the upcoming match against Alanyaspor it is not likely risks will be taken. Instead, the focus is on having the talismanic forward fully ready for the high-stakes showdown with Liverpool.

With tactical meetings scheduled to prepare for Liverpool, all eyes will be on Osimhen’s progress in training.

His return would be a timely and welcome boost for Galatasaray as they look to revive their Champions League campaign against one of Europe’s top clubs.