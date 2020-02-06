Galatasaray Give Radamel Falcao Injury Update

Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has returned to training after recovering from injury Turkish-Football can confirm.

Falcao was involved in training tonight but could struggle to return to full match fitness in time for the Lions clash against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

The Colombia international hit a rich vein of form before picking up a hamstring injury and missing the 4-1 victory over Kayserispor last week.

Falcao scored four goals in the three games prior to the Kayserispor clash – all which ended in victory for the Lions.

Galatasaray have won their last four games in the Super Lig and have managed to close the gap with leaders Sivasspor to just five points.

Falcao has missed nine league games due to injury this term but has still managed to score five times in nine Super Lig matches.

The 33-year-old striker joined Galatasaray from Monaco over the summer and has another two-years remaining on his contract.