Galatasaray go top of Super Lig after beating Ankaragucu

Galatasaray beat Ankaragucu at the NEF Stadium in the Super Lig on Wednesday to move back into first place at the top of the table.

The Lions came from behind to win their sixth successive game in the league and take top position from rivals Fenerbahce.

READ: Arda Guler named in UEFA Players to Watch in 2023

In all competitions the Yellow-Reds have now won eight games in a row.

The visitors got off to a great start when Taylan Antalyali put his side ahead on seven minutes.

Antalyali who is on loan from Galatasaray was setup by a former Lions player Emre Kilinc for the goal, which neither player celebrated.

The lead was short lived as Milot Rashica assisted Baris Yilmaz with the equaliser on 16 minutes and then Dries Mertens setup Bafetimbi Gomis who put the home side ahead before the half time break.

The 37-year-old joined Galatasaray as a third-choice striker but has established himself as the star man this season scoring seven goals in seven games.

❤️🦁 Bafetimbi Gomis payed tribute to teammate Lucas Torreira after his grandmother sadly passed away this week. pic.twitter.com/P3M48wcmH5 — e360hubs football (@e360hub2) January 5, 2023

Gomis now has three goals in his last three games, starting in all three, all which ended in victory.

Galatasaray have the same to go four points clear of Fenerbahce on Sunday when the two sides go head to head in the Intercontinental derby.

In the other Super Lig games played on Wednesday, Kasimpasa beat Alanyaspor 4-1, Fatih Karagumruk beat Kayserispor 4-2 and Konyaspor were held to a 2-2 draw against Sivasspor.