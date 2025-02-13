Galatasaray Hold Talks with Manchester City Star De Bruyne

Galatasaray have held talks with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne regarding a potential move to the Turkish Super Lig according to Ajansspor.

De Bruyne’s current contract with City expires in June, and with interest from Saudi Arabian clubs last summer, speculation surrounding his future has intensified.

According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Galatasaray representatives have held a “one-on-one meeting” with the Belgian midfielder, who reportedly expressed a positive interest in a potential move to Turkey.

The move would be at the end of the season if it where to go ahead as Galatasaray look to strengthen their squad with more marquee signings following the recent success of Victor Osimhne and Mauro Icardi.

This news comes after Galatasaray’s failed attempt to sign Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier during the recent transfer window.

While a move for De Bruyne would be a significant challenge, Galatasaray are exploring all avenues to strengthen their squad.

The Turkish club will be hoping to capitalize on De Bruyne’s potential availability and convince him to join the club in the near future.

The Lions could face stiff competition for the Belgium international whose future remains undecided.